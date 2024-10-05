Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $887.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,093. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $531.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $900.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $847.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,249,376,018.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.