Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 13,337 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 39,759 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,160,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,366,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFLV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. 332,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

