Collective Family Office LLC Sells 15 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $789.52. The stock had a trading volume of 416,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,587. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $826.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $735.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.90.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $694.46.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

