Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.59% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,718,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,618,000.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PAAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 171,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.