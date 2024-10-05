Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.13. 251,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $168.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.58.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

