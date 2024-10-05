Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 237.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,395 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26,253.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 164,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,664. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

