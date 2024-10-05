Collective Family Office LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.13. 353,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,415. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.