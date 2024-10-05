Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 975 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 302,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,872,000. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,071,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FNDE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 599,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,471. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

