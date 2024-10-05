Collective Family Office LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,716,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.81. The company had a trading volume of 122,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

