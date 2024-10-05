Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Koppers worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 35.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,516. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $36.62 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $776.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

