Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,796 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 278.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $1,980,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.9 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

