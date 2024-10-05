First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 84.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

FMBH stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FMBH. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Mid Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMBH

About First Mid Bancshares

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.