Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,954 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Certara worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Certara by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Certara by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Up 0.9 %

Certara stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Certara

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.