Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFIN opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $7,730,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,206 shares in the company, valued at $67,973,248.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $877,612.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,228.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $7,730,040.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,008,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,973,248.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,512,108 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

