Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Univest Financial worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 404,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,329.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,329.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $104,485.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,328.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $412,352 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UVSP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $29.49.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

