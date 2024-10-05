Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 44,743 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,743 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after acquiring an additional 644,428 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,175,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,050 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,740,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 403,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 278,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.67 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

