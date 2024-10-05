Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,615 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Employers were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Employers by 983.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Employers Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EIG opened at $48.64 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.82 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

