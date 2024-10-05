Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after purchasing an additional 358,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total value of $41,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,299. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,299. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,906.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,112 shares of company stock worth $6,887,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

