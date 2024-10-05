Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 52.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Promethos Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,489,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,452.82 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,425.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,385.84.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

