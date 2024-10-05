Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,932 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,406,000 after purchasing an additional 903,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MaxLinear by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after buying an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MaxLinear by 472.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 160,456 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 229.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE MXL opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

Insider Activity

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu purchased 108,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MXL

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.