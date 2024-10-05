Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 293 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Qualys were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Qualys by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,355,000 after purchasing an additional 59,755 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,251 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

QLYS opened at $127.13 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.32 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.97.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

