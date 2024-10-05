Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

