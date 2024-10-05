Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 26,315.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.01. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

