iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $203.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.49.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

