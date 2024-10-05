Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,359 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

SSNC stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.