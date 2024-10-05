Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.28 Million Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Everi worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Everi by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Everi by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Everi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,570.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $378,424.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,944.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,570.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,367.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.15 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

