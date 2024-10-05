Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Gentherm worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 395,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,317.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.43. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,313.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

