Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 28.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 4.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 290,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 178,436 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

