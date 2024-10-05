Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $1,163,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $6,069,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 222.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $18,821,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

