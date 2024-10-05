45,267 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

