Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 127,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.9 %

AVY stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.26.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

