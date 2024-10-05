Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Vestis worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vestis by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,752,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vestis by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 106,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Stock Performance

Vestis stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Vestis Co. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

