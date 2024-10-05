Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 208.0% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 93.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $194.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

