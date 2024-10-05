Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

