Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $57.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $61.76.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

