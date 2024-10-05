Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,718 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Photronics were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAB. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 155.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Profile



Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

