Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,699,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 196,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.35%.

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.