Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 388.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $30.07.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

