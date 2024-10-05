Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,867,000 after buying an additional 940,895 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 32.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $716,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 456.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,759,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,034,000 after buying an additional 227,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

NYSE CADE opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

