Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,980,000 after buying an additional 92,611 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,982,000 after buying an additional 148,855 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.