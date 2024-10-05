Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.88% of Weyco Group worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Weyco Group by 2,329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyco Group

In related news, insider Damian Walton sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,030 shares in the company, valued at $228,475. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $102,351 in the last ninety days. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyco Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $33.60 on Friday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $319.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

