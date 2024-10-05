Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 217 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

