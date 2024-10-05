105,433 Shares in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,685,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $4,346,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TXO Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 135,029 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TXO Partners by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.26. TXO Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $732.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.05.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. Analysts expect that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -38.97%.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

