Sei Investments Co. Has $2.09 Million Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

