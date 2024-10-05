Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,960 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in DoorDash by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 689,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after buying an additional 47,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $146.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of -134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average is $122.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,499.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,988,063. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

