Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NGG opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

