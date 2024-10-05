Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,023,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the second quarter worth about $436,000.

Invesco India ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PIN opened at $29.87 on Friday. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $258.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

