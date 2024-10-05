Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 114,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in CAE by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 210,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 150,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 153,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,318,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.