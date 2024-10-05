Sei Investments Co. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,808,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 458.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viper Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of VNOM opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

