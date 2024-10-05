Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,662.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 181,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 171,597 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 381.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Paylocity by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.87.

In related news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,632 shares of company stock worth $7,379,399. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $170.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $154.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $206.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

